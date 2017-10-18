Grass Valley theaters holds Salvation Army fundraiser

Sierra Theaters, which includes Sierra Cinemas on East Main Street, Del Oro Theatre in downtown Grass Valley, and Sutton Cinemas on Sutton Way in the Brunswick Basin will donate 5 percent of the weekend's box office to Salvation Army in support of their relief efforts for those affected by the fires locally.

The theaters are timing this fundraiser to coincide with the opening of the film, Only the Brave, at Sierra Cinemas. Only the Brave, based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country.

The film opens Friday at Sierra Cinemas, but the fundraiser will include all the regularly scheduled movies showing Friday through Sunday in Grass Valley.

For showtimes, visit http://www.sierratheaters.com.

Source: Sierra Theaters