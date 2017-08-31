Grass Valley sinkhole repair work resumes after stall

Repair work on the 100-foot-deep sinkhole that opened up this winter on Freeman Lane in Grass Valley is taking longer than expected. Grass Valley Interim City Manager/Public Works Director Tim Kiser said the project should be complete by the end of September.

Kiser told The Union in June that he expected repair work to finish July 11. But design issues associated with fixing a broken section of pipe inside the sinkhole temporarily halted progress, he said Wednesday.

Construction crews are now in the process of spraying concrete inside the pipe for structural reinforcement, and Kiser said the work should be finished by the end of the week. Workers will begin filling in the sinkhole with dirt as soon as the pipe is stabilized.

"Having this ready for winter is the goal," Kiser said.

The Federal Highway Administration has approved funding for the project, Kiser said, because Freeman Lane is a designated federal roadway.

The total cost of the repair project is estimated at $2.9 million. City staff, according to Kiser, has begun completing the "mounds of paperwork" involved in getting the federal government to reimburse the city for repair costs.

