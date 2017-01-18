Grass Valley Scrap Iron & Metal to resume buy-back program in about a month | TheUnion.com

A Grass Valley recycling business that temporarily halted its buy-back program is expected to restart the initiative in about a month.

Grass Valley Scrap Iron & Metal, at 875 Idaho Maryland Road, shuttered its buy-back program after a November visit by the state Water Resources Control Board. Water permitting issues led owner Doug Bigley to reconfigure his business. He anticipates his buy-back program, one of a few in Nevada County, will reopen in a few weeks.

“We want to do the CRV buy-back,” Bigley said, referring to the state California Redemption Value. “We were doing OK with it.”

At issue for Bigley was a faulty water discharge permit. He said the company that wrote his permit failed to include key details, like a third water discharge point at his business. Bigley faced no fine and has since corrected his permit, but must now keep his scrap covered or indoors — a requirement that’s led to the pause in the program.

Bigley’s business is one of a few in Nevada County that offered buy-back. The Loma Rica Drive buy-back facility closed early last year and was soon followed by three out of four NexCycle sites.

That left only the remaining NexCycle business in South County, the McCourtney Road Transfer Station and the North San Juan Transfer Station.

Bigley had intended on using an outfitted vehicle as a mobile buy-back facility that would visit Penn Valley and Nevada City, though he’s since put those plans on hold.

According to David Garcia, program manager of the county’s Solid Waste Division, Waste Management has an obligation in its contract to have buy-back facilities here. The contract lists Penn Valley as one spot that should have buy-back, stating that it must be on a suitable site.

Penn Valley currently has no buy-back site.

Garcia notes that while the contract puts an obligation on Waste Management, a handful of caveats exist.

“Recycling efforts must be commercially reasonable,” he said. “There’s lots of little stuff in there.”

According to Garcia, the county wants to assist businesses who can bring buy-back here. It’s funneled grant money to local businesses, including Bigley’s, for them to buy equipment used in the buy-back process.

The county also intends to work with CalRecycle and help Bigley obtain the necessary licensing for his mobile buy-back vehicle, if that project is resumed.

Grass Valley Scrap Iron & Metal still accepts mattresses, e-waste and tin. It’s open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.