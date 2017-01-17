Grass Valley police: Suspect elbows officer, tries to grab weapon during arrest | TheUnion.com

A man accused of fighting with Grass Valley police ­— elbowing an officer in the nose while trying to grab his weapon — remained in the Nevada County Jail on Tuesday, authorities said.

Rogelio Anguiano-Estrada, 31, is charged with two counts of battery on a police officer and one count each of attempting to remove a firearm from a peace officer and resisting arrest by force or violence, a release states. His bond is $100,000.

Officers arrested Anguiano-Estrada after responding around 4:50 p.m. on Monday to reports of a man acting strangely on the McKnight Way overpass. Officers said later the suspect may have been under the influence of drugs, reports state.

According to police, the suspect was trying to flag down cars, and was stepping in and out of traffic.

Grass Valley and California Highway Patrol officers approached Anguiano-Estrada, who tried to run. Confronted by authorities, the suspect then tried to hit the Grass Valley officer. The CHP officer used a stun gun on the suspect, though it was ineffective, reports state.

“During the altercation, the GVPD officer was elbowed in the nose while the officer protected his firearm, which was being grabbed and pulled on by the suspect,” a release states. “During the altercation, a magazine for the officer’s firearm became dislodged from its pouch as well and the suspect attempted to assault the officer(s) multiple times.”

The Grass Valley officer then used a baton on Anguiano-Estrada in an attempt to subdue him. Multiple officers were needed to bring the suspect into custody, reports state.

Authorities said one officer was treated and released from the hospital. Anguiano-Estrada, who remained uncooperative, was examined for injuries and booked early Tuesday into jail.