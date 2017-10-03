Grass Valley police: Stabbing victim doing well after surgery

A man stabbed over the weekend and found lying at a Sutton Way bus stop has gone through surgery and was expected to be released Tuesday from the hospital, authorities said.

Passersby found the stabbing victim Saturday after he wandered bleeding from a transient camp and through some woods before lying down at the bus stop. He was taken to Rideout Regional Medical Center in Yuba County, where he spoke with officers before entering surgery, Grass Valley Police Capt. Steve Johnson and reports said.

"He underwent surgery for five stab wounds to his upper back area," Johnson said. "The surgery went well."

The man spoke with officers after he was spotted and again before entering surgery, saying that Kathy Jo Hoyt, 48, stabbed him. On Monday he reiterated that information, police said.

Police arrested Hoyt on Saturday, charging her with attempted murder.

She appeared Tuesday in Nevada County Superior Court for a first appearance. A judge appointed the Public Defender's Office to represent Hoyt, who remained held that afternoon without bond, District Attorney Cliff Newell said in an email.

