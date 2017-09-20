Grass Valley police: Spray painted, stolen vehicle leads to arrest
September 20, 2017
A Grass Valley man accused of spray painting a stolen vehicle in an apparent attempt to conceal it remained in the Nevada County Jail on Wednesday under $17,500 in bond, authorities said.
Ryan Charles Schlager, 30, is charged with three felonies: vehicle theft, forging or altering a vehicle registration and vandalism. He faces misdemeanor charges of unauthorized use of another's ID, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Additionally, he faces a probation violation, jail records state.
Nevada County deputies spotted Schlager and another man around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday by a parked Dodge Ram on Winding Oaks Road, Sheriff Keith Royal and Grass Valley police said.
"They were trying to spray paint parts of the truck, probably trying to conceal that it was stolen," the sheriff said.
Deputies spotted suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia inside the truck, leading to two misdemeanor drug charges against both Schlager and the man he was with, authorities said.
The deputies then contacted Grass Valley police because the Dodge Ram had been stolen from their jurisdiction, Grass Valley Lt. Joe Matteoni said.
According to Matteoni, a red Dodge Ram was stolen over a week ago. Officers found shaved keys, used to break into vehicles, in the area.
"They had spray painted the vehicle black," he added.
The license plate on the vehicle was registered to a Dodge Ram, but not to the stolen Ram, leading to another charge, Matteoni said.
"They're still following up on a check found inside the vehicle," he said of the unauthorized use of another's ID charge.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
