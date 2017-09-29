Grass Valley police: Shoplifting turns into robbery

A Grass Valley man accused of fighting with Grocery Outlet employees, which led to robbery accusations, remained in the Nevada County Jail Friday afternoon under $100,000 in bond, authorities said.

Curtis Wayne Mock, 33, faces charges of robbery and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, jail records state.

Mock is accused of entering the Sutton Way store around 8:25 p.m. Thursday. He shoplifted an item and was confronted by an employee, Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

"As Mock tried to run out of the store, they detained him," he added.

“Any time you use force or fear to commit a theft is robbery.”



— Lt. Joe Matteoni

Mock then fought with employees, leading a fixed-blade knife to fall from his pocket during the struggle. Police found a folding, double-edged knife and an open box cutter on him after arriving at the store, Matteoni said.

Recommended Stories For You

"Any time you use force or fear to commit a theft is robbery," Matteoni said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.