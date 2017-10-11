Grass Valley police: Scooter theft lands 2 in jail; 1 suspect arrested weeks ago on robbery charge

A man arrested two weeks ago for robbery is back in the Nevada County Jail on accusations he stole a motorized scooter, Grass Valley police said.

Curtis Wayne Mock, 33, and Francis Patrick Moynihan, 32, both of Grass Valley, each face charges of vehicle theft and criminal conspiracy, jail records state.

Mock — arrested Sept. 28 for robbery at the Sutton Way Grocery Outlet — also faces charges of committing a felony while on bail, carrying a concealing dirk or dagger, receiving known stolen property and two probation violations, reports state.

Moynihan faces an additional theft charge, jail records state.

Police arrested the pair after responding around 3 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a theft at a business in the 19000 block of Nevada City Highway. Officers arrived and watched a surveillance video of the theft, recognizing Mock and Moynihan in it, Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

Officers then found Moynihan standing by the scooter in the Glenbrook Basin, the lieutenant said.

"Curtis Mock was located across the street in the Wells Fargo parking lot," he added.

Police then arrested both men. Moynihan's bond is $10,000. Mock's is $32,500. Both remained in jail Wednesday afternoon, reports state.

Mock's Tuesday arrest was the second time in two weeks he was charged with a crime, police said.

Mock on Sept. 28 tried to shoplift from Grocery Outlet and was confronted by an employee. He then fought with store workers and a knife fell from his pocket. Another knife and an open box cutter were found on him by officers, reports state.

"He's been involved in no less than 40 calls for service in this year alone and he's been in custody for several months at the first part of this year," Matteoni said of Mock.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.