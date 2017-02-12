Grass Valley police: Pair uses stolen credit card, tries to open bank account | TheUnion.com

A pair accused of using a woman’s stolen credit card and trying to open a bank account using her personal information remained in the Nevada County Jail Sunday, authorities said.

Kyle Lorence Estes, 26, and Cheree Christine Beals, 47, each face charges of unauthorized use of another’s ID, criminal conspiracy and second-degree burglary, jail records state.

Estes, who also faces a probation violation, has no bond, reports state.

Beals, who faces additional charges of receipt of stolen property and a trespassing citation, remained held Sunday on $10,000 in bond, authorities state.

According to Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates, the pair took the victim’s wallet from a Sutton Way building Wednesday. On Thursday they used a stolen credit card at a business near South Auburn and East Empire streets. The card worked, and they returned later that day to make another purchase.

The store clerk, however, grew suspicious and declined that second purchase. The suspects then left and the clerk contacted police, starting their investigation and leading them to the victim, Bates said.

On Friday the suspects tried to use the victim’s ID and a forged check to open an account at a Freeman Lane bank, the sergeant added.

“The opening of the account was declined,” Bates said.

Bank employees followed the suspects, and police learned they were traveling on public transportation to the Tinloy Street bus stop. They then searched banks in downtown Grass Valley, thinking the suspects would continue trying to open an account, the sergeant said.

Authorities then found the pair in front of a Mill Street bank, he added.

“They were able at that time to link all the crimes together,” Bates said.

Officers searched Beals, who had an outstanding warrant for trespassing. Police found the victim’s property on her, including a driver’s license and checkbook, Bates said.

Estes, on probation, also was arrested, he added.

