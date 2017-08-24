Grass Valley police: Anonymous tip leads to more charges, arrest

A Grass Valley woman wanted by authorities fled from officers when they approached her and was found with stolen credit cards, police said.

Jessica Rose Risdal, 26, was charged Wednesday with two counts of receipt of known stolen property and one count each of unauthorized use of another's ID and obstructing/resisting a public officer. Wanted on outstanding warrants, Risdal also faces three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and entering a non-commercial dwelling, Nevada County Jail records state.

Booked Thursday into jail, Risdal remained held that afternoon without bond, authorities said.

Officers spotted Risdal with two men around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after responding to an anonymous tip that she was at Memorial Park, Sgt. Brian Blakemore said.

"They identified her by name to the dispatch center and described her hair color, which is a very vibrant orange," he said.

Risdal and the men began walking away from police, leading officers to drive around and find her south of the park, Blakemore said.

"Upon approaching them, she took off at a full sprint away from us," he added.

Risdal threw her purse into some bushes as she fled down a path off Pine Street, though officers soon caught her and retrieved her purse, Blakemore said.

Inside the purse officers found several credit cards and insurance cards in other people's names. Police soon learned that those card owners had reported them stolen. One credit card was used at a Sacramento store, the sergeant said.

An officer found a receipt from that store in Risdal's wallet, leading to additional charges, Blakemore said.

