Grass Valley police accuse teen of stealing multiple cars

Grass Valley police have arrested a teen they say is responsible for five vehicle thefts after finding stolen car keys in his backpack.

The 16 year old, whose name wasn't released, faces five counts of auto theft, several counts of possession of stolen property and a narcotics offense, Sgt. Clint Bates said.

An officer around 1 a.m. Friday spotted the teen walking through a business parking lot in the 900 block of West Main Street, Bates said.

"One of the officers was conducting some extra patrols in the neighborhood," the sergeant said.

A handful of people had their vehicles stolen from the area over the past few weeks. All of them had left their vehicles unlocked with the keys inside at the time of the thefts, police said.

The officer spoke with the teen, who at some point said he had prescription pills on him. The officer then searched the teen's backpack and found a set of stolen car keys from a Honda Civic, Bates said.

Recommended Stories For You

Police said they obtained a search warrant for the teen's home, finding more keys to stolen vehicles.

Five vehicles, stolen over the past three weeks, have been found and returned to their owners. One vehicle still had $2,000 worth of tools the owner had left in it, Bates said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.