Grass Valley police accuse man of stealing lumber from construction site

A Nevada City man accused of stealing lumber from a construction site remained Sunday in the Nevada County Jail under $300,000 in bond, authorities said.

Gregory Alan Goode, 58, faces felony charges of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, having a loaded firearm in public, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited from possessing a firearm, being an ex-felon with a firearm, forging or altering vehicle registration and possession of a controlled substance while armed, jail reports state.

Goode faces misdemeanor charges of receipt of stolen property, petty theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, loitering on private property and license requirements, reports state.

The arrest stemmed from early Saturday reports of suspicious activity around a construction site at Ridge Road and Ryans Lane, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said.

"There has been a higher than normal activity rate," Bates said of the area.

Someone spotted a truck in that area around 1:45 a.m. and reported it to police. Officers found no truck, but saw that lumber had been taken from the construction site, Bates said.

A second call at 5 a.m. again led police to the area. This call indicated that a Ford F150 was involved — a vehicle spotted by officers going eastbound on Ridge Road, the sergeant said.

Police stopped the truck, driven by Goode, and found a 16-foot piece of lumber in the vehicle's bed, which officers determined was taken from the construction site, he added.

"It was determined the truck had false license plates on it," Bates said. "The plate had been switched."

A search of the vehicle revealed suspected methamphetamine and a pipe, as well as a loaded, concealed handgun, Bates said.

Officers then arrested Goode, he added.

