Grass Valley police: 3 early Wednesday arrests stem from 2 generator thefts

Grass Valley police early Wednesday arrested three men on accusations they stole generators in two unrelated thefts.

Justin Matthew Pelt, 34, faces a grand theft charge in the first case, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Christopher Jay Abdalla, 51, and Samuel Eugene Bray, 36, each face charges of grand theft, receipt of stolen property, and criminal conspiracy in the second case, authorities said.

Abdalla faces an additional charge of loitering on private property. Bray has a disorderly conduct charge, reports state.

Officers arrested Pelt after responding around 1:55 a.m. to reports of a generator theft on Harris Street, Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

The officers checked the area, spotting Pelt sitting next to a vehicle on West Main Street about 30 minutes after the theft, he added.

"Inside the vehicle was the stolen generator," Matteoni said of the $1,299 piece of equipment. "We've arrested this guy over and over and over and over and over again."

Officers arrested Abdalla and Bray around 5:30 a.m. while patrolling near a Railroad Avenue construction site, Matteoni said.

According to Matteoni, thieves have struck the site recently, taking tools and merchandise and leading to extra police patrols.

The officers approached Abdalla and Bray after hearing noise coming from the area, the lieutenant said.

"They heard some people on the field," he added. "They could hear the sound of clanging metal."

Police then saw the pair. Abdalla ran and was caught by an officer. Both men had a $2,200 generator stolen from the construction site, as well as a wheelbarrow, Matteoni said.

"Both of them have multiple, multiple arrests," he said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.