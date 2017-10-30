Grass Valley pickleball court to open in spring

After years of advocating for a permanent place to play, Grass Valley pickleball players are set to get a new court in Memorial Park.

Judie Tartaglia, president of the Grass Valley Pickleball Club, said the sport is "like ping-pong on steroids."

Pickleball is played over a net with a Wiffle ball and solid paddles. Courts are one-fourth the size of a tennis court. Tartaglia said the game is easy on joints and muscles, which makes it accessible to a greater population than many other sports.

Over the past decade, the pickleball craze has swept the nation, she said, and Grass Valley has caught on to the trend. The local Pickleball Club has over 90 members and host meetups three times per week at a temporary court in DeVere Mautino Park.

Tartaglia got involved with pickleball after she was invited to play at Lake Wildwood, where courts are available to homeowners. She was instantly hooked, she said, and joined a group of other players who requested a court in Grass Valley.

The city agreed to re-stripe a tennis court at DeVere Mautino Park, which now has lines for both tennis and pickleball. The club has its own nets, which members set up on a temporary basis at the park. The club also provides paddles and balls for newcomers who want to try the sport. Games are played Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon and are open to the public.

Recommended Stories For You

Grass Valley City Council members voted this month to approve the construction of a permanent court in Memorial Park. The $185,000 project is set to begin this fall if the weather permits, according to Bjorn Jones, the city's senior civil engineer. He expects the court to be up and running in spring.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.