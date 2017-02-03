Grass Valley native son elected sheriff in Arkansas | TheUnion.com

Chris Brown always wanted to be a police officer.

“Even as a kid,” said Brown, 31.

The former Grass Valley resident and new Cleburne County (Arkansas) sheriff recalls two stories to ascertain that statement.

“When I was 3, my grandpa was baby-sitting me while my parents went out for a night on the town. That was in California, where I grew up,” Brown said.

“We were sitting around the table talking, and he asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I said, ‘a police officer.’ I picked up the phone and called 911. I told them it was not an emergency, but I wanted to meet a police officer,” Brown said.

“I looked at grandpa, and he just chuckled,” Brown continued. “My parents came home, and I told them what I had done. They just looked at my grandpa.

“In about five minutes, there was a knock on the door. I opened it, and there was a policeman. He could have hollered and screamed at me for misusing 911, but he took me outside and showed me all his gear. He turned on the lights and siren on his car.

“This just lit the fire that I already had growing in me.”

Brown said his other grandpa was a member of the California Highway Patrol.

“He was always giving me subscriptions to magazines about police officers. I would sit for hours, looking at things a young kid probably should not have been looking at. I was always fascinated by that culture,” Brown said.

“I’ve always wanted to be a cop,” he said, smiling.

“Being a cop doesn’t pay well,” he said, “but I wouldn’t be happy doing anything else. We’ve always managed to take care of our family, … to pay our bills.”

Brown said his philosophy, both in his personal life and his professional life, is “Stay at 17 inches.”

He said this phrase is “a reference to the width of home plate in baseball, and the idea that the plate doesn’t get wider or narrower based on who is pitching or batting.

“The meaning is that there are standards for everything, and we ought to hold ourselves and those in our immediate influence to those standards,” he said. “The short form is, ‘What’s right is right, even if everyone is against it, and what’s wrong is wrong, even if everyone is for it.’”

Brown graduated in 2003 from Nevada Union High School, which is between Grass Valley and Nevada City, California.

He attended Solano Community College in Fairfield, California, where he graduated with an associate degree in liberal arts. He went on to Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas, and in 2008, he graduated from there with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology. He attended both colleges on baseball scholarships.

“As I said, I have always wanted to be a police officer. Early on, I failed an eye test — a color test. I am red-green deficient. My hopes and dreams were shattered right then,” Brown said.

“So I entered college initially to become an English teacher, but then I decided nobody was going to stop me from doing what I want to do, so I decided to major in criminal justice. They didn’t have that, so I chose psychology and sociology,” he said.

“The last year in college, I did a part-time internship at the county sheriff’s office in Kansas. I interned there for two weeks; then they hired me as a part-time jailer and reserve deputy,” he said.

“That’s how I got my feet wet. That was in Marion County, Kansas. I worked there until I graduated in May of 2008,” Brown said.

“I met my wife, Ali, at Tabor in August 2007. (She was attending the college on a volleyball scholarship.) We got engaged in January 2008 and were married on May 21, 2008. Then I graduated on May 24, 2008,” he said.

“In June 2008, I attended the Kansas Police Academy in Hutchinson, Kansas, and graduated Sept. 19, 2008,” he said, adding that there were other color tests that he could pass, so his red-green deficiency did not hinder him after all.

“God really did want me to be a police officer,” he said, explaining why he believes he finally passed the eye test.

“I served as a member of the Salina (Kansas) Police Department for 2 1/2 years,” Brown said.

“Neither my wife nor I had family in Kansas, and when we had our first kiddo, we decided we needed to move back to be with family — either California or Arkansas,” he said.

“She was raised in Heber Springs. I said, ‘It ain’t going to be California,’ so we made our decision to move to Arkansas in December 2010. I made some phone calls and interviewed with Marty Moss (then Cleburne County sheriff), and on Dec. 28, I accepted a job here at the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office. We moved Jan. 13, 2011, and I went to work Jan. 18 as a deputy,” Brown said.

“I stayed here 2 1/2 years and then went to Searcy in June 2013 to work for the Searcy Police Department. I was not looking for a job [at the time], but a detective from Searcy had called me and asked me to help him look for a stolen car,” Brown said.

“Then he asked me if I wanted a job. I filled out an application and was accepted,” Brown said.

“I worked at Searcy for 3 1/2 years as a firearms instructor and SWAT-team member. It was a very good job,” he said.

“I continued to live here in Heber Springs. We live on a 160-acre family farm that belongs to my in-laws, Delane and Wendy Hooten,” Brown said.

“After about 2 1/2 years working in Searcy, Ali came to me and said I needed to run for sheriff in Cleburne County. I said, ‘No way.’ Then again, about 10 months later, she said the same thing. I said ‘no’ again,” Brown said.

“Well, the third time she said that, we prayed about it and decided that if that was what God wanted for us, we’d do it,” Brown said. “I called to see what would be involved in running for county sheriff. We had never been involved in running for an office.

“It was a very eye-opening experience. It was wonderful to meet people and hear their stories. We met people all over the county. We even met some people who had lived in Grass Valley. It’s really a small world.”

Brown, who ran as a Republican, had opposition in the primary on March 1, 2016, and ended up in a runoff on March 22, where he prevailed. He won the general election in November and was sworn in as the new Cleburne County sheriff on Jan. 1.

His campaign motto was, “A vote for me is a vote for experience, integrity and leadership.” He cited several of his qualifications, including nine years in law enforcement; more than 1,300 hours of professional training; certification as a police instructor, a firearms instructor, a tactical-weapons instructor and a concealed-weapons instructor; three years as a detective; and six years on SWAT and serving as a SWAT team leader.

“My platform included addressing two main things — the drug problem and training for officers,” he said.

“Training [of officers] is one of the most important things for law enforcement,” Brown said. “We need to know how laws change on a yearly basis. Changes in laws on the state and federal levels could change how we do things on a weekly basis. Training is super important.”

Brown said the Sheriff’s Office employs 23 deputies, men and women.

“The state requires each deputy to receive 16 hours of in-service training a year to keep certification,” he said. “That costs money. Most of the training comes from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in Camden or from the Criminal Justice Institute in Little Rock, (which is part of the University of Arkansas System). We are trying to do as much in-house training as we can. There are four instructors, including myself. In-house training saves time and allows us to keep our deputies on the streets.

“As far as addressing the drug problem, we know that drugs are prevalent here. We want to focus on theft and property crime. People who use drugs often steal to support their habit. Identifying these suspects may lead us to the drug dealers and traffickers.”

Brown said he used social media as a way to reach potential voters as he campaigned in his run for sheriff.

“I created a Facebook page that included videos,” he said. “It was a new strategy to use social media, and it worked for me.

“I could meet anywhere from 10 to 100 people at each pie auction or chili supper I attended, but with social media, online I could reach 10,000 or more. This was such a super important part of my campaign. It allowed me to be all over the place. I also advertised in newspapers and on radio, but that is not as popular as it was in the past.”

Brown said he has been elected for a two-year term.

“Next election, it will be for a four-year term,” he said, citing a recent law that changed term limits.

“I hope to be here for a while,” he said.

Carol Rolf is a contributing writer for the Three Rivers Edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.