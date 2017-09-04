Grass Valley native conducts information warfare for Navy

A 2010 Nevada Union High School graduate is delivering information warfare capabilities to the U.S. Navy as a member of Cryptologic Warfare Group Six.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dustin Herfurth serves as a cryptologic technician interpretive.

"I'm a language analyst," said Herfurth, a Grass Valley native.

Herfurth plays a crucial role in defending against threats in support of the command's mission to deliver Information warfare capabilities, such as signals intelligence and cyberspace operations, to the Navy fleet and joint forces.

Information technology advances at a staggering pace. Practically all major systems on ships, aircraft, submarines and unmanned vehicles are networked to some degree. This includes most combat, communications, engineering, and navigation systems. While connectivity provides the military with speed, agility, and precision, it also opens numerous attack opportunities for adept cyber adversaries.

Herfurth said he is proud to serve at the forefront of technology innovation and cyber operations, helping to protect America from threats around the world.

"The Navy definitely gave me a direction and set me up for the short-term future," Herfurth said. "My mom was sick when I was growing up so my dad had to retire early and as a result, we faced financial hardships. We had lost our house and I knew I couldn't pay for college the traditional way."

Source: U.S. Navy