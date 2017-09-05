Grass Valley names Kiser as city manager

The mayor and city council are pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Kiser as the new city manager for the City of Grass Valley, according to a news release.

"Tim has been a key part of the success of the city and we are thrilled to promote him to this important position," said Mayor Howard Levine.

Kiser joined the city in 2005 as city engineer and eventually also took over as director of public works.

"Tim's ability to solve problems will be instrumental in moving the city forward with all of the issues we are facing. The council and I look forward to working with Tim to solve the issues that are in front of us," Levine said in the release.

The city manager position became available in February when Bob Richardson resigned to take the city manager position in Auburn. Kiser has been serving as the interim city manager since that time. The city council did a lengthy statewide search before making the decision to promote Mr. Kiser.

"Tim's passion for Grass Valley, his knowledge of the community and the city make him the perfect choice for this position," said Levine, "We are excited for the future of Grass Valley."

The council offered the position to Kiser on Aug. 29 subject to contract negotiations. He subsequently accepted the position and his contract and formal appointment will appear on the Sept. 12 council agenda. He will remain Interim city manager until that time.