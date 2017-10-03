Grass Valley motorcyclist wreck leads friends to start fundraiser

The death of a Grass Valley man in a motorcycle wreck last week has led friends to start a GoFundMe page for his family.

Darren Blackwell, 50, died Thursday afternoon after his 2005 Yamaha collided with a 2015 Dodge Journey sport utility vehicle. Alert and speaking to authorities after the crash in the parking lot of the Sutton Way Safeway, Blackwell died in an ambulance while en route to an Auburn hospital, Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

"It's still being actively investigated," Matteoni said, adding that there were no signs of drugs or alcohol.

Placer County authorities said Blackwell died of blunt force injuries.

Friends of Blackwell have started a GoFundMe page to offset funeral costs. The site states that Blackwell is survived by a wife, three children and a grandchild.

"During these tough times, we would like to give Bo's family all the help and support that we can," the website states, using a nickname for Blackwell.

Recommended Stories For You

The wreck that authorities say led to Blackwell's death happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. Blackwell, driving at a high rate of speed, collided with an SUV driven by Mary Rogers. The SUV had almost come to a complete stop, and the collision sent Blackwell across the other vehicle's windshield. He landed about 6 feet from the SUV, Matteoni said.

Rogers is the wife of The Union Publisher Don Rogers.

The SUV, with a damaged front fender and windshield, was driven from the scene afterward. The motorcycle was towed, the lieutenant said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.