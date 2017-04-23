Grass Valley Men’s Choir celebrates 20 years | TheUnion.com

Twenty years ago, a group of Grass Valley Cornish Christmas carol singers took a trip to Cornwall, England to see the ancestral lands of many pioneering Nevada County families that came this way during the Gold Rush.

While there, the group witnessed some of the traditional Cornish men's choirs in action, which was the inspiration for the formation of the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir, who celebrated their 20th anniversary Saturday with a sold out performance at Sierra Presbyterian Church.

The group, led by founder and director Eleanor Kenitzer, performed a selection of pieces that say something about who they are, the goals they wish to accomplish and the hope for which they strive.

Songs included You Are So Beautiful, Inscription of Hope, We Rise Again, Over The Rainbow, Jersey Boys and Take Me Home, to name a few.