Grass Valley man facing attempted murder accusations now in jail

A Grass Valley man accused in early August of stabbing two men appeared in Nevada County Superior Court on Friday and was ordered held without bond, authorities said.

Eugene Paul Maravel, 68, was booked Thursday into the Nevada County Jail on an attempted murder charge. Accused of trying to kill two men on Aug. 6 on North School Street, Maravel was in court Friday before Judge Robert Tice-Raskin for his initial appearance. He's next scheduled to appear in court in about two weeks, records state.

Police said they arrested Maravel shortly after the stabbing. He went for a mental evaluation at an out-of-county facility, which on Thursday contacted Grass Valley police, said Lt. Joe Matteoni.

"Our detectives went down there and arrested him on the attempted murder warrant and booked him into jail on that warrant," Matteoni said.

The accusations against Maravel stem from reports of a stabbing in the 300 block of North School Street. Officers responded around noon Aug. 6 to the scene and found two men with stab wounds. They were then treated and in stable condition that day, police said.

Officers found Maravel near his Stewart Street home. They arrested him and found a 4-inch folding pocket knife, reports state.

