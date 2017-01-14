 Grass Valley holds cleanup day on East Main Street Saturday morning | TheUnion.com

Back to: Local News

Grass Valley holds cleanup day on East Main Street Saturday morning

The City of Grass Valley held its first Lower East Main Street Neighborhood Rehabilitation Initiative cleanup day Saturday morning. Volunteers converged on East Main Street from Murphy Street to the roundabout at Idaho-Maryland Road. The cleanup day is sponsored by the City of Grass Valley, the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, Waste Management, PG&E, Nevada County Fire Safe Council and the Nevada County Contractor’s Association.