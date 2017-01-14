Grass Valley holds cleanup day on East Main Street Saturday morning | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley holds cleanup day on East Main Street Saturday morning
January 14, 2017
The City of Grass Valley held its first Lower East Main Street Neighborhood Rehabilitation Initiative cleanup day Saturday morning. Volunteers converged on East Main Street from Murphy Street to the roundabout at Idaho-Maryland Road. The cleanup day is sponsored by the City of Grass Valley, the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, Waste Management, PG&E, Nevada County Fire Safe Council and the Nevada County Contractor’s Association.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local News
- Huge sinkhole opens behind Liberty Motors in Grass Valley (VIDEO)
- A life of accomplishments: Nevada City’s Bill Trumbo looks back at his life
- Wet in western Nevada County, but back to snow in the Sierra
- Nevada County Fire Swift Water Rescue Team has help saving stranded motorist (Video)
- Marijuana experts discuss future of cannabis in California
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County fatality: Two killed at Highway 49, La Barr Meadows Road (VIDEO)
- Huge sinkhole opens behind Liberty Motors in Grass Valley (VIDEO)
- Nevada County fatality: Two killed at Highway 49, La Barr Meadows Road (VIDEO)
- A life of accomplishments: Nevada City’s Bill Trumbo looks back at his life
- Wet in western Nevada County, but back to snow in the Sierra