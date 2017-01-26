Grass Valley fire: Residents escape Hazel Lane blaze | TheUnion.com

Nevada County firefighters on Thursday stopped a Hazel Lane fire, bringing the blaze under control within 30 minutes, authorities said.

Firefighters responded at 3:40 a.m. to 276 Hazel Lane in Grass Valley. The home’s residents had escaped the building before first-responders arrived, and firefighters began attacking the attic blaze, reports state.

The fire, contained to a wall and part of the attic, was under control by 4:10 a.m., authorities said.

Engines from Nevada County Consolidated, Grass Valley and Nevada City all responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.