Grass Valley fire officials say no one hurt in business fire | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley fire officials say no one hurt in business fire
February 15, 2017
Grass Valley fire officials said no one was injured in a Tuesday night blaze on Freeman Lane.
Firefighters responded at 10:21 p.m. to a blaze in the 600 block of Freeman Lane. They saw light smoke coming from the eves of a business and a small fire in the attic, a release states.
They extinguished the fire and remained on scene until 12:10 a.m. Wednesday.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, reports state.
