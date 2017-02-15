Grass Valley fire officials say no one hurt in business fire | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley fire officials said no one was injured in a Tuesday night blaze on Freeman Lane.

Firefighters responded at 10:21 p.m. to a blaze in the 600 block of Freeman Lane. They saw light smoke coming from the eves of a business and a small fire in the attic, a release states.

They extinguished the fire and remained on scene until 12:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, reports state.