Grass Valley crash leads to DUI charge, injuries | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley crash leads to DUI charge, injuries
January 30, 2017
A Grass Valley man accused of driving his car into a tree while drunken driving, causing head trauma to two passengers, remained in jail Monday under $85,000 in bond, authorities said.
Deno Mann, 23, faces a DUI charge in connection with the 8:05 p.m. Sunday wreck on Bennett Road, reports state.
Mann, with two passengers in his 2008 Mazda, was driving east on East Bennett Road, about a half mile from Brunswick Road, when the crash occurred. Mann made an unsafe turn and struck a tree, the California Highway Patrol said.
Mann’s front right passenger received major head trauma. A backseat passenger had moderate head trauma. Both were taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, reports state.
Mann was treated for minor face injuries before he was booked into the Nevada County Jail, CHP said.
