Grass Valley council OK’s homeless shelter’s program

The Grass Valley City Council passed a resolution Monday confirming the city's support for Hospitality House's program.

The resolution — brought to the council at the request of the homeless shelter's executive director, Nancy Baglietto — was a requirement for Hospitality House to renew an "emergency solutions" grant it has received since 2013.

The amount of funding provided by the grant, however, has reduced significantly over the years, according to Debbie McDonald, the organization's development director.

The solutions grant originally gave Hospitality House $400,000 per year in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — money that is earmarked for emergency shelter and rapid rehousing uses.

McDonald said the shelter will receive $283,000 over the course of 20 months from the same solutions grant the next time it is renewed, which represents a significant drop.

HUD requires a resolution from a local government confirming support for any organization that applies for emergency solutions grant funding. Grass Valley's city council has signed resolutions similar to the one approved Monday in previous years, McDonald said.

Recommended Stories For You

"The City of Grass Valley has always been very supportive in helping us reach out for funding sources," she said.

Throughout most of its history, Hospitality House has received 50 percent of its funding from the government and 50 percent from private donations. Since 2015, when government funding began to drop, the organization has had to ramp up its fundraising efforts, and it is now 68 percent privately funded, according to McDonald.

Two local, anonymous donors announced this month their pledge to fund a "housing case manager" for Hospitality House, and have guaranteed a salary for that position for two and a half years, McDonald said.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.