Grass Valley Council member Jan Arbuckle elected to League of California Cities office

The League of California Cities board of directors on Friday elected Grass Valley Council Member Jan Arbuckle to serve as the organization's 2017-18 second vice president as part of the League's 119th Annual Conference & Expo in Sacramento.

According to a news release, the League board also elected South San Francisco Council Member Rich Garbarino to serve as president and San Diego City Council Member President Pro Tem Mark Kersey as first vice president. Lodi Council Member JoAnne Mounce, who served as president in 2016-17, became immediate past president.

"I am honored to join the League of California Cities' esteemed leadership team," Arbuckle said in the release. "Being active with the League for many years and serving in various capacities with the Sacramento Valley Division, the Public Safety Policy Committee and other task forces has given me a tremendous appreciation for the League's commitment to help build stronger California cities.

"As second vice president, I now have a greater opportunity to serve all California cities,"

Arbuckle became locally involved in public service through two consecutive terms on the Nevada County Civil Grand Jury. In February 2007, she was appointed to the Grass Valley City Council. Elected in November 2008 to a four-year term on the Grass Valley City Council, her colleagues on the council selected her as vice mayor. The Grass Valley City Council selected her as mayor in 2010, a position she held for two years until 2012, the same year she was re-elected to the council. Arbuckle was re-elected again in 2016.

"I am pleased to welcome Jan to the League's leadership," League Executive Director Carolyn Coleman said in the release. "Her successful track record in public service as a former deputy sheriff and as council member and mayor will be of great benefit to the League. Jan brings a commitment to public service and belief in the power of city officials to make their communities stronger through effective policy-making level.