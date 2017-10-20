Grass Valley Chamber to hold forum on cyber security
October 20, 2017
More than one in three Americans were hacked in the past year.
A quarter of these incidents cost victims over $1,000, according to data from Zogby Analytics. Incidents included viruses, unwanted software and cyber extortion, with many victims having to pay to unlock fraudulently encrypted data.
That's why the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, joined by Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine and District 3 Supervisor Dan Miller, will host a Cyber Security Forum from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The meeting will take place at the Grass Valley City Council Chambers and will strive to equip citizens to protect themselves from being a victim.
Attendance is free and the program will touch on a variety of cyber issues, including an introduction to cyber security, cyber threats and other digital security issues. Because seating is limited, the Chamber is requesting reservations to be made by calling the Chamber office at 530-273-4667.
The forum will feature presentations from cyber security experts, Tom F. Osborne, Assistant Special Agent in Charge FBI-Sacramento and Stephen Monaghan, Nevada County Chief Information Officer, with time allotted for questions at the end of the presentations.
"This is a great opportunity for citizens and businesses to attend and learn more about the cyber threats facing us all," said District 3 Supervisor, Dan Miller.
Source: Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce
