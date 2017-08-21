Grass Valley and Nevada City councils to meet this week

Grass Valley's city council will meet Tuesday and will discuss the possibility of acquiring a narcotic detection and patrol canine for the city's police department, among other topics.

The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Grass Valley City Hall

Nevada City's council is scheduled to meet Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Nevada City Hall.

Council members will vote on a resolution which would award a contract to Allen Gill Construction for a restoration project at Little Deer Creek.

The project, which is funded by a grant from the California Department of Water Resources, proposes improvements to the creek as it moves through Pioneer Park in order to provide a more "stable and natural condition," according to a staff report.

Improvements would include removal of concrete channel lining, streambank restoration, re-grading the lower field at Pioneer Park, a new trail, and drainage improvements.

The council will also vote to award a contract to Central Valley Engineering and Asphalt for paving and reconstruction of some city streets, and will host a "swearing in" ceremony for Police Officer Shayne McLaughlin.

