Grass Valley and Nevada City councils to meet this week
August 21, 2017
Grass Valley's city council will meet Tuesday and will discuss the possibility of acquiring a narcotic detection and patrol canine for the city's police department, among other topics.
The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Grass Valley City Hall
Nevada City's council is scheduled to meet Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Nevada City Hall.
Council members will vote on a resolution which would award a contract to Allen Gill Construction for a restoration project at Little Deer Creek.
The project, which is funded by a grant from the California Department of Water Resources, proposes improvements to the creek as it moves through Pioneer Park in order to provide a more "stable and natural condition," according to a staff report.
Improvements would include removal of concrete channel lining, streambank restoration, re-grading the lower field at Pioneer Park, a new trail, and drainage improvements.
The council will also vote to award a contract to Central Valley Engineering and Asphalt for paving and reconstruction of some city streets, and will host a "swearing in" ceremony for Police Officer Shayne McLaughlin.
To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.
