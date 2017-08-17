Graduates describe Sierra College’s Women and Gender program as empowering

Proponents of Sierra College's Women and Gender Studies program say the classes can be life-changing.

"I now feel closer to all women but especially my mother," said Mark Clarke of Sacramento, who took courses online.

"It helped me develop the capacity to be who I wanted to be," said Amber Valdez, a 2006 graduate who now lives in Oakland.

The Women and Gender Studies (program has long been offered at the Sierra College-Rocklin campus and online. Beginning this fall semester, courses leading to an Associate of Arts (AA) degree in WGS are available at Grass Valley's Nevada County Campus.

The core instructional staff consists of three strong, intelligent women, each of whom has earned a doctorate.

One of those professors is Dr. Kathleen Taylor, Ph.D., chair of the Women and Gender Studies program, who says the classes address real-world issues such as the gender salary gap.

"We see women socialized to not negotiate pay when starting a new job, be modest when discussing their qualifications and minimize what they can do, and not demand pay raises," said Taylor.

She added that Women and Gender Studies courses also highlight what she calls America's "national shame."

"The United States is one of only two developed countries without paid maternity leave," she said. "One of my favorite quotes is, 'The woman who owns her purse owns her power.'"

Among state leaders

With courses ranging from "Women in Art" to the "Psychology of Women," the Sierra College Women and Gender Studies program is the largest in California. Sierra College students earn more AA degrees in Women's and Gender Studies than any other college. Eight AA degrees in the program were awarded in 2016.

"Ours is a small discipline, but the California State University campuses don't graduate eight in a year," said Taylor.

The program consists of more than a dozen Women and Gender Studies and associated classes.

"What's important about (Women and Gender Studies) is it provides the ability to see how gender is a significant player in what we believe we can do, who we are, and how we see others," said Taylor. "It's about giving you a set of tools to do that analysis as well as to develop an appreciation for the missing voices in history, literature, art, and the boardroom. Women have not been recognized for their contributions."

Amber Valdez, who graduated from Sierra College with an AA, continued her studies at San Francisco State and Mills College, a private liberal arts college in Oakland. She ultimately earned a Master of Arts and Doctorate in Educational Leadership.

"Sierra College's Women and Gender Studies program helped connect me to my sense of my own power," said Valdez. "As a woman of color, a woman who grew up without a lot of money, who lived in a household with domestic violence, I wasn't really sure of myself. WGS helped me reflect and get clear about who I am, where I come from, and be proud of that. WGS focused on equity and intersections of gender, race, class, and sexuality. The program helped me realize I wanted my career to be focused on equity, and for me, that became educational equity."

Improving relationships

Program advocates say understanding how others' experiences are influenced by gender improves communication and relationships.

"People who have different or similar experiences based on gender are a huge part of what makes up our day-to- day interactions," said Kristen O'Shea, who has a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and has taught at Sierra College for a decade. "Women students say, 'I want to know what makes me tick as a woman.' Men say, 'I want to know how to relate better to the women in my life, my mother, sisters, partners.' That is the groundwork for all our relationships: business dealings, how we raise our children, and nearly everything we do.

"I heard from an 18-year-old male student who said he has more respect for women, and he knows more about the kind of father and partner he wants to be," said O'Shea. "I hear from women students that their self-esteem has increased. They realize they're not the only one who struggles with body image issues, for example."

"The sociological way of understanding that is to see personal troubles as public issues," said Anya Stanger, a second-year Sierra College professor who boasts a Ph.D. in Social Science. "You've always thought you're the only girl in the world who thinks she's too fat. You come to see it as a social process that affects not just you. It's a more complicated conversation. It's not just 'We want jobs and access to reproductive health care.' It's about transgender, race, and class, and feminism encompasses all of these things."

"Some students think feminism is a dirty word," O'Shea said. "But they leave the class understanding feminism is about valuing women and valuing people. History books have been written by and about men. Let's also talk about the importance of women's experiences. Women's experiences matter just as much – not more – as men's experiences."

Sierra College Women and Gender Studies graduates often pursue higher-level degrees, later landing careers in peer counseling, sexual assault and domestic violence prevention, law enforcement, nursing and other jobs in the medical field.

"They are better managers, and better at whatever they do if their work involves human interaction," said Stanger. "It's about how you relate to other people, understand yourself, and validate others' experiences. You hear other people's voices differently after you've taken these classes. They lead to increased respect, improved communication, and our students become better business leaders, coworkers, employees, and parents."

"They know themselves better," said O'Shea, "and that's not a small thing."

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County. She can be reached at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.