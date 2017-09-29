Governor candidate John Chiang to speak in Grass Valley
September 29, 2017
State Treasurer and gubernatorial candidate John Chiang is set to speak in Grass Valley on Monday, brought in as part of the Nevada County Democrats First Monday Educational Forum featuring.
Chiang was first elected to the Board of Equalization in 1998. From 2007 to 2014, he served as State Controller, helping to navigate California through the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, according to a release.
Since 2015, he has served as California's treasurer, where he exercises chief oversight of the state's fiscal affairs.
The event will be held at the Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St, Grass Valley, beginning with a social period at 6 p.m. Pizza and salad will be provided and beverages will be available. This event is free and open to the public .
For more info go to http://nevadacountydemocrats.com or call 530-265-3367.
— Source: Nevada County Democrats
