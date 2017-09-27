Ghost tours on tap once again for Grass Valley, Nevada City

Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. Children 5 and under are free. No reservations.

Where: Grass Valley: Library at 207 Mill Street. Nevada City Broad Street: 210 Broad Street (directly across the street from the National Hotel.)

When: All tours start at 7:30 p.m. Grass Valley tours are the last three Friday of October and the Nevada City tours are the last three Saturdays of the month.

For the 14th year, Mark Lyon is prepping to offer his haunted Grass Valley and Nevada City historical walking tours during the last three weeks of October.

"I had no idea when I gave my first tour back in 2004, that I would still be offering them so many years later," said Lyon, the local actor, playwright and storyteller in a release.

Although he had been collecting true ghost stories his entire life and had been telling them on radio and television shows since the early 1970's, when a friend suggested he lead a ghost tour of Nevada City, Lyon was skeptical as to whether he would be able to unearth enough stories to warrant an entire tour.

"I was amazed by the number of first-hand accounts I was quickly able to collect for both Nevada City and Grass Valley and the volume of these accounts has grown so large that I am only able to relate a fraction of them on either of my tours," Lyon said.

"And I could never have guessed that the tours would lead to such other opportunities as my writing and narrating Phantoms of the Holbrooke."

Phantoms of the Holbrooke is a docudrama, now in the final stages of post-production, concerning the numerous ghosts said to haunt the historic Grass Valley hotel, the release stated.

Although both tours are family friendly, Lyon warns that they may not be for the faint-hearted as, from time to time, incidents have occurred during the course of both tours which appeared to be of ghostly origin.

Haunted Grass Valley tours will depart at 7:30 p.m. the last three Friday evenings of October from the steps of the library at 207 Mill St. Haunted Nevada City Broad Street tours will depart at 7:30 p.m. the last three Saturdays in October, at 210 Broad St., directly across from the National Hotel.