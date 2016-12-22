Gat receives Grass Valley Mayor’s Award | TheUnion.com

When Brittany Gat told her husband Ehud Gat that he had to shave before they went down to the Dec. 13 Grass Valley City Council meeting, he was initially reluctant to do so.

“I was like really? On my day off?” Ehud Gat said. “Turns out there was a reason.”

The reason was he won the Grass Valley Mayor’s Award.

Brittany Gat, who was privy to the information ahead of time, was tasked with getting her husband to the meeting without giving it away.

“What did you say to get him here?” outgoing Mayor and current Council Member Jason Fouyer asked Brittany Gat when the award was presented.

“I told him we need to get back in the habit of coming to city council meetings,” Brittany Gat replied.

Ehud Gat, whose work as a parking lot security guard at the Neal Street Shopping Center has been praised by many, did not expect his name to be called during the meeting.

“Wow, that just completely surprised me,” Ehud said following a large round of applause from the audience.

Fouyer described his choice for the award as someone who does good things for others not to be recognized, but because it’s the right thing to do.

“He gets up every morning and he goes out in the community and says, ‘How can I help others?’ It’s what makes Grass Valley great,” Fouyer said.

Ehud Gat, who moved to Grass Valley four years ago from Israel after meeting his wife online, has since volunteered his time with the Nevada County Citizens for Safe Parks, has organized cleanups and painting of parks and has organized color runs with the Grass Valley Police Department.

He also recently celebrated the birth of his daughter Amelia Gat four months ago.

“I came to Grass Valley almost five years ago, chasing the love of my life. In this town I’ve found a little piece of paradise,” Ehud Gat said to the crowd.

“The first time I walked down Mill Street I was like, ‘oh my gosh this is like from one of those old movies.’ I love this town, I love the people in it and I just feel that when you love something, you want to contribute to it.”

To contact Staff Writer Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.