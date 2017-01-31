Garrison Keillor coming to Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

TICKETS: $101 Premium includes meet-and-greet post show including parking, reserved seats in first 10 rows; $87 Premium including parking, reserved seats in first 10 rows; Tier 2: reserved seats at $67 member/$77 non member; Tier 3: reserved seats at $47 member/$57 non member; Tier 4: $32 member/$42 non members

One of the most prolific American storytellers, Garrison Keillor is a writer and humorist best known as the former host of the popular live radio variety show, “A Prairie Home Companion,” attracting more than 4 million listeners on more than 600 public radio stations each week.

On Oct. 15, he’ll take to the stage at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Grass Valley.

The Center for the Arts’ Encore members will be able to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Those who are members of The Center will be able to purchase at 10 a.m. Feb. 14. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 28.

Membership at The Center for the Arts starts at $75 annually for a household.

Keillor is also the host of the daily radio and online program, “The Writers Almanac,” and the editor of several anthologies of poetry, including Good Poems: American Places. A best-selling author, he has published more than two dozen books, including Lake Wobegon Days, The Book of Guys, Pilgrims, Guy Noir and the Straight Skinny, and Homegrown Democrat.

In 2006, Keillor played himself alongside a cast that included Meryl Streep, Lily Tomlin and Kevin Kline, in the critically acclaimed film adaptation of A Prairie Home Companion, directed by Robert Altman.

With Grammy, ACE, and George Foster Peabody awards, Keillor has also been honored with the National Humanities Medal, and elected to the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Offering insight and stories from his journey as one of America’s greatest storytellers, Keillor captivates audiences with his unique blend of comedy, charisma and wisdom.