Friendship 100 fast-tracks fundraising for The Friendship Club in Nevada County

The annual Friendship 100 features go-kart racing, a miniature golf tournament and banquet dinner to raise funds for The Friendship Club, a western Nevada County prevention program that serves 75-100 girls in grades 6-12 each year.

Typically drawing 250 people each year, the Friendship 100 shows the broad base of support the community offers to The Friendship Club, which receives more than 75 percent of its funding from local individuals and businesses. Organizers said about 300 people turned out for Monday night's fun.

Jennifer Singer, The Friendship Club executive director, said supporters of the event have helped raise nearly a half-million dollars over the course of the event's 15-year history.