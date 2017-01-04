Free private well assessments available for some in Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Free private well assessments available for some in Nevada County
January 4, 2017
Well testing available
Private well owners are eligible to participate in Rural Community Assistance Corporation’s Individual Well Program, which provides free private well assessments for those not regulated by the Safe Drinking Water Act.
A well assessment can identify potential threats to individual wells that may impact drinking water quality and safety. Assessments include possible contamination sources, visual inspection, well construction and water source evaluation.
In addition, RCAC’s staff will perform sanitary surveys, water quality surveys and test for nitrites.
For updates on the workshop schedule, to request an assessment or find out more about the program visit http://www.rcac.org/environmental/individual-well-program/.
— Submitted to The Union
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local News
- Thursday memorial will honor Bear River senior Joseph Rantz
- Family looks for resolution in disappearance of Rickie Lynn Abel, Jordan Rose
- Nevada County sheriff releases names of 2 deputies involved in fatal shooting
- Nevada County schools call snow day, close doors Tuesday
- Multi-county car chase begins in Nevada County, ends in Sacramento with 2 arrests
Trending Sitewide
- Friar Tuck’s Restaurant and Bar owner Greg Cook dead at 66
- Thursday memorial will honor Bear River senior Joseph Rantz
- UPDATE Nevada County police chase: 2 suspects now in custody, search continues
- Family looks for resolution in disappearance of Rickie Lynn Abel, Jordan Rose
- Nevada County sheriff releases names of 2 deputies involved in fatal shooting