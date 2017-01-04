Free private well assessments available for some in Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Well testing available

Private well owners are eligible to participate in Rural Community Assistance Corporation’s Individual Well Program, which provides free private well assessments for those not regulated by the Safe Drinking Water Act.

A well assessment can identify potential threats to individual wells that may impact drinking water quality and safety. Assessments include possible contamination sources, visual inspection, well construction and water source evaluation.

In addition, RCAC’s staff will perform sanitary surveys, water quality surveys and test for nitrites.

For updates on the workshop schedule, to request an assessment or find out more about the program visit http://www.rcac.org/environmental/individual-well-program/.

— Submitted to The Union