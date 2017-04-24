Free floating: Nevada County business offers the healing benefits of doing nothing | TheUnion.com

Steph Curry does it. So do Susan Sarandon, Peter Gabriel and many combat veterans. Even players for the New England Patriots do it.

With a recent rise in popularity, float therapy centers are springing up all over the country, and Nevada County is no exception.

Referred to by many as "the act of doing nothing," clients float weightlessly in a dense saline solution at body temperature, giving one a zero-gravity sensation. Each "float suite" gives occupants the option of soft music and low lighting or complete silence and darkness, providing a space void of all external stimuli.

"Float therapy has really gained traction in recent years — someone was going to do it here," said Antonio Lucero, who owns Revival Float & Wellness with his wife, Jacqueline and business partner Heather McNeilly. "We figured, why not us? Already we see a lot of lawyers, doctors, teachers and pregnant women coming in to de-stress."

BACK TO THE WOMB

In one of three 5-by-8-by-8-foot flotation suites, clients float in 10 inches of warm water that contains 1,200 pounds of Epsom salt — boasting a higher magnesium sulfate content than what is found in the Dead Sea.

With the sensory deprivation replicating the feeling of being in the womb, the brain is more likely to send a message of safety to the body, said Jacqueline Lucero. This creates an environment conducive to the theta brain wave state, or a state of deep relaxation or meditation, often thought to be the first stage of the dream phase, she said. The lack of stimulation is said to trigger a "spontaneous chain reaction" throughout the body known as the parasympathetic response. Muscle tension, blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen consumption often drop dramatically.

"Nevada County has always been open minded when it comes to alternative wellness," she added. "People come here for that — we're even known for our healing river. We have a passion for people and we wanted to bring something special to the community."

Despite its recent rise in popularity, float therapy has been around since behavioral scientist John C. Lilly developed the first tank in 1954. But it wasn't until the self-actualization movement of the '60s and '70s that float therapy had its first "wave" of popularity.

In fact, decades ago Glenn Perry, a Nevada County computer systems programmer, developed the first commercial floatation tank after attending a workshop led by Lilly. He and his wife, Lee, still offer appointments to use their single tank, located on their rustic ranch off McCourtney Road.

IT'S A GALLERY — IT'S A SPA

By contrast, Revival Float & Wellness boasts a modern, open, airy, gallery-like common space with sculptures and other large art pieces. Clients can sit on couches in terry robes and enjoy refreshing beverages and healthy snacks.

In addition to the three float suites, there are two massage rooms — staffed by massage therapists Danica Vega and Daniela "Soulux" Pruzan — and an infrared sauna, which is known for its "gentler heat." Infrared saunas have long been used in neonatal beds for newborns to keep babies warm without becoming overheated, and many clients who cannot tolerate steam saunas have found they enjoy the alternative.

"Clients look like completely different people when they leave here," said Antonio Lucero. "You can see it on their faces — they all have that same glow and smile."

