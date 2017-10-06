Free fire safe green waste collection offered in Nevada County

As people continue the hard work of ridding their property of hazardous fuels, they look for options to dispose of the green waste they create.

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County is seeking to fulfill its mission by providing various alternatives such as the free chipping program and community green waste collection sites, according to a release.

Green waste collection bins will be available from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in October at 12270 LaBarr Meadows Road in Grass Valley. All vegetation must be put inside the 30-yard dumpsters and taken out of bags if they were used to transport materials. All users of the site must enter while travelling southbound on LaBarr Meadows Road as well as exit in this direction for safety reasons, the release stated. Any loads transported in Nevada County are required to be secured.

While there is no fee to use the grant-funded program, site users are required to complete a survey which demonstrates the need for services and collects data on users' contributions of time and energy to make their property more fire safe. Surveys are available at the collection site, or for download in advance at: http://www.areyoufiresafe.com under the hot topics section on the home page.

Funding for the green waste collection program is provided by a grant from the Cooperative Fire Program of the U.S. Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, Pacific Southwest Region, through the California Fire Safe Council to help the community reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfire.

For more information on creating Defensible Space or preparing for emergencies at your home, contact the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County at 530-272-1122 or visit the website http://www.areyoufiresafe.com.

Source: Fire Safe Council of Nevada County