Free Christmas tree recycling in Nevada County at McCourtney Road transfer station, Rood Center | TheUnion.com

Free Christmas tree recycling in Nevada County at McCourtney Road transfer station, Rood Center
December 27, 2016
Free Christmas tree recycling now available in Nevada County
Free Christmas tree recycling is currently available at the McCourtney Road Transfer Station and Eric Rood Administrative Center.
The transfer station, located at 14741 Wolf Mountain Road, Grass Valley, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Drop-off is at the green waste area.
The Rood Center, located at 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, is accepting trees by its Cement Hill Road entrance. People should leave their trees in one of two green dumpsters.
Nevada County residents also can cut their trees and place them in their green waste carts.
— The Union staff
