Former SYRCL director Jason Rainey discusses his new role on the Nevada City Planning Commission

The commission will elect its new chair and vice chair during Thursday’s meeting.

The Nevada City Planning Commission will meet Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Nevada City Hall, 317 Broad St.

Nevada City's newest planning commissioner, Jason Rainey — former executive director of the South Yuba River Citizens League — hopes to combine his background in environmental organizing with his love for his hometown to bring a fresh perspective to the commission.

Rainey moved back to Nevada City in 2015 after working for International Rivers, an organization that protects rivers worldwide and is headquartered in Berkeley, for the better part of four years. Since returning to his hometown, he said he's spent the majority of his time focusing on the roles of fatherhood — taking care of his 12-year-old daughter — and volunteering for local causes.

When Nevada City Council Member Reinette Senum asked Rainey to join the Planning Commission earlier this summer, he said he jumped at the chance to serve his hometown in an important role.

Rainey replaced former commissioner Skyler Moon, who moved out of the area in July.

"This is an exciting city and an exciting time," Rainey said.

He sees Nevada City as entering a critical era in its development as it strives to find a balance between maintaining its quaintness and small-town charm and stretching itself to meet the needs of an ever-expanding population of both tourists and residents, he said.

He cited affordable housing as one of the top priorities he hopes to address.

"I'm excited to pitch in to help support the goals of the city in terms of smart and managed development, while also ensuring that we protect and conserve the things that make this community so special," he said.

Rainey served as SYRCL's executive director from 2011 to 2015. He brings a "strong conservation ethic" and an expertise in environmental planning to his new role as planning commissioner, he said.

His experience working for organizations at a global and local scale, and everything in between, he said, will make for a unique perspective on the commission.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.