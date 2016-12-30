Former Nevada County mining museum director inducted into hall of fame | TheUnion.com

Robert Shoemaker was an engineer, metallurgist, volunteer and author.

But Shoemaker became famous in the mining world for his discoveries; he was inducted this year into the Mining Hall of Fame.

He was a highly involved community member through many organizations and also by voicing his opinions in The Union newspaper.

“He was opinionated … but honest to the core,” said his daughter, Jan Shoemaker.

One of Shoemaker’s greater achievements was a 1964 breakthrough in precious metal extraction, responsible for the Carlin gold plant design for Newmont Mining — being the first built in the U.S. in more than 30 years.

Shoemaker ended up pioneering the idea of recycling low-grade gold-bearing solution at the Zortman-Landusky mine in Montana; this would soon become standard practice in heap and dump leaching operations a process by which one uses chemicals to extract metal from ore.

His daughter also noted that Shoemaker cared much for the environment and believed that mining was necessary, but had to be done right.

Shoemaker’s work and knowledge were put to paper in 1975 and 1981 when he co-authored two books with Frank W. McQuiston: “Gold and Silver Cyanidation Plant Practice” Volumes I and II.

He has also edited other books, and published many of his own technical papers on plant designs and practices.

Shoemaker not only made an imprint on the mining industry through his work, but through volunteering and as a member of several mining and history related community groups. Some of these groups include Nevada County Historical Society as a member and treasurer, North Star Mine Powerhouse and Pelton Wheel Museum where he was a docent and director and as a member of Sierrans for Responsible Resource Development.

As director of the North Star Mining Museum, he helped to “rebuild” it, according to his daughter and David Watkinson, Emgold’s Grass Valley-based president and CEO of Sierrans for Responsible Resource Development.

As museum director, Shoemaker sought out volunteers to keep the mine alive, refusing to allow it to close. Through talented volunteers and his management skills, he brought ­it back up.

Shoemaker also made a $1 million donation to the Society of Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration (SME) for Ph. D. grants in 2015 with the goal of keeping the industry alive with competent and intelligent people.

For his achievements in mining, the North Star Mine Powerhouse and Pelton Wheel Museum plans to place a plaque in his honor, listing his achievements and his history. The earliest it would be seen is next spring, according to Watkinson.

“He always wanted people to realize how important mining is in day to day life… that’s what he would still be pushing if he were alive today” Jan Shoemaker said.

Bjorn Johnson is a Bitney College Prep High School student and an intern with The Union.