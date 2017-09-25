Former Nevada County Food Bank director Toni Thompson dies at 66

Toni Thompson, former executive director of the Food Bank of Nevada County, died last week from heart complications.

The 66-year-old Nevada County woman served over 20 years as the Food Bank's director. She retired in January.

John Voter, the Food Bank's board president, said Thompson's mission was to ensure nobody in Nevada County went hungry.

"She would give everything and think of herself last," Voter said. "No matter who walked in the door, she would make time for them. She would listen to their story. And, of course, she would make sure they had food. She was just that kind of person."

“Toni had a huge heart for those who were struggling in this community ... Her kindness and her generosity will be remembered.”



— Sue Van Son, Interfaith Food Ministry director

The Food Bank recently dedicated its 310 Railroad Avenue warehouse and business center to Thompson, naming it the "Toni Carmen Thompson Building," according to Voter.

Thompson's son, John Candelaria, took over as executive director in March. In lieu of sending flowers, Candelaria asks friends of Thompson to make a donation to the Food Bank in her memory.

Candelaria said his mother's death was unexpected. Thompson was hospitalized earlier this month due to heart problems and her condition rapidly worsened, he said.

Sue Van Son, executive director of Interfaith Food Ministry, an organization which partners with the Food Bank, said she worked with Thompson for over a decade to help feed hungry people in Nevada County.

"Toni had a huge heart for those who were struggling in this community," Van Son said. "For her, food was not a privilege. It was something everyone should have. Her kindness and her generosity will be remembered."

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.