Former Fire Chief Jack Clark mourned in Grass Valley

The Grass Valley Fire Department announced it will honor former Chief Jack Clark, who recently died, with a bell ringing Saturday morning.

According to a news release, family and firefighters on Wednesday gathered at the home of Clark, a longtime Grass Valley Fire Department volunteer firefighter and past chief of the department.

"Jack selflessly served his community and the City of Grass Valley Fire Department from 1952 when he became a firefighter through the early 1980s," the release states. "In 1966, Jack was chief of the department. We are thankful to Jack and his family for his service to the City of Grass Valley, his community and the fire department."

A bell ringing, honoring Chief Clark, will be held 10 a.m. at the Race Street Fire Station, the release states.