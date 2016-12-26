For the greater good: Nevada County native Vincent Martini organizes refugee relief efforts overseas | TheUnion.com

Just a little more than a year ago, Vincent Martini would never have guessed he’d find himself sitting in a Syrian family’s muddy tent sipping tea near the border of Northern Greece and Macedonia. Despite having lost nearly all of their worldly possessions, Martini’s gracious hosts offered him what they had — tea, falafels and conversation. In return, Martini asked each family member what was needed most. Soap? Toothpaste? Diapers? Menstrual pads? Nuts?

A Nevada County native and 2003 graduate of Bear River High School, Martini spent most of 2016 working to support some of the more than 54,000 refugees who have been trapped in financially-strapped Greece. Migration came to a standstill when European and Balkan countries began closing their borders to the staggering numbers of people escaping poverty and war in their home countries. Roughly a million refugees have passed through Greece, most of whom arrived by boat from the coast of Turkey.

Martini, who has been living in Germany with his German wife, became part of an independent, self-organized team out of Berlin whose sole mission was to support the people stranded in the Greek refugee camp of Idomeni, which at its peak in March housed more than 14,000 people. The camp sprang up informally at a Macedonian pedestrian border crossing for refugees heading north to Europe.

Mostly from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, the camp included hundreds of children. Most families were reportedly crowded into small camping tents pitched along nearby railroad tracks. Despite the presence of relief organizations, the lack of personal supplies and poor sanitation created unhealthy living conditions, compounded by heavy rains.

Martini launched his fundraising campaign at Nevada City’s Victorian Christmas in December of 2015. He raised a little over $1,400 before traveling home to Germany in February, when the relief effort began in earnest. The initial donations were enough to cover the cost of a truck rental from Berlin to Idomeni. But then came the hard part — they had to fill it with needed supplies. An informal group of individuals began signing on to help.

“We spent about two and a half months researching companies and reaching out for donations,” said Martini. “Then they just started coming in — clothing, shoes, sleeping bags, chocolate, baby carriers, bottles, kilos of tea. One company donated 10,000 Euros’ worth of cashews and a French company sent organic soaps.”

In all, Martini’s team, which by then they had dubbed, “The Refugee Assistance Team,” was able to load a seven-ton truck with two and a half tons of supplies. At the last minute, a non-governmental relief organization stepped in to sponsor the cost of the truck. While Martini and the team flew ahead to Greece, Martini’s mother-in-law made the laborious drive to Idomeni.

“In total, we accumulated about 70,000 Euros worth of product donations,” said Martini. “It was astounding.”

Martini stayed in Idomeni for a little over a month.

“We assessed the situation and decided — as far as distributing supplies went — that it would be most efficient to go tent to tent and not randomly hand things out from the back of the truck,” he said. “As a result, we felt as though we really got to know these families and figured out what was really needed. Many of them wanted to sit, talk and share tea and food. This humanitarian crisis is serious and I’m shocked to see it being completely ignored by a lot of major publications in the U.S. For many refugees, the homeland these families left behind just doesn’t exist anymore.”

This holiday season, Martini was back at Victorian Christmas with a renewed commitment to easing the suffering he has now seen firsthand. While most make-shift Greek refugee camps such as Idomeni have since been evacuated and families sent to camps run by the military, Martini and his Berlin team have shifted their focus to privately-owned, heavily-neglected refugee camps in Serbia, Turkey and Slovakia, he said.

They are currently researching the most urgent supply needs. In April, the team plans to leave for Eastern Europe in a large van, which enables them to react more quickly to rapidly changing political edicts, such as camp evictions and border closings. A new GoFundMe.com fundraising account has been set up in the U.S. under Martini’s name.

“The sad truth is most people hear the word terrorism and automatically associate this word with refugees — the Islamophobia and xenophobia spreading in the name of homeland security really shows how careless the worlds leaders are,” said Martini.

“The irony of it all is that during World War II, hundreds of thousands of Europeans fled to find sanctuary and safety in Africa and Turkey and were accepted with open arms by the host nations. It goes without saying that we should always treat all people with the same respect and show compassion wherever it is needed.”

“Neglecting the refugee crisis should be considered a basic human rights violation,” he continued. “When I am with refugees I simply see people who need help and I help them. Fear perpetuates hate in anything we do in life. And hate only breeds more hate and divisiveness. These people are not our enemies.”

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher, email her at Cory@theunion.com.