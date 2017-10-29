Food assistance available for those across northern California for those affected by fires

Food assistance is available for people affected by California fires by way of Disaster CalFresh, according to a release.

Disaster CalFresh provides temporary food assistance to people recovering from disasters. People who qualify are issued a debit card with one month of funds that can be used to buy food.

The state and affected counties worked together to apply to USDA for Disaster CalFresh.

Regular CalFresh and Disaster CalFresh recipients can use their benefits to purchase hot and prepared foods at CalFresh authorized retailers through Nov. 15 in Butte, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma, Sutter, and Yuba counties.

People affected by fires living or working in Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Sonoma, and Yuba counties since Oct. 8 are eligible. Examples of being affected include: had home or place of employment damaged, or have disaster-related costs (including lost food), or cannot access savings or checking accounts, or have costs related to helping or housing displaced friends and family.

For information go online at Benefitscal.org or call 844-719-8808.

Source: California Associated of Food Banks