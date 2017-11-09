Food Access Saturday program to continue

United Way of Nevada County and Interfaith Food Ministry announced Food Access Saturday for Working Families will continue for another six months, but with a change of hours.

After months of collaboration with Interfaith Food Ministry, in May of this year the United Way Community Impact Committee made it possible for those individuals and families struggling to get by receive food on Saturdays.

The new Food Access Saturday program was specifically designed for employed families struggling with food insecurity. The new hours of food distribution on Food Access Saturday will be 10 a.m. to noon.

For the past six months the Interfaith Food Ministry facility, located at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley, has been opened on the second Saturday of the month to support individuals and families who could not visit Interfaith Food Ministry or the local food bank during the week.

United Way of Nevada County provides the majority of the funding and manpower to run Food Access Saturday. Upon evaluation of the past six months, United Way and Interfaith Food Ministry determined that the program continued to grow and has made a big impact on feeding households struggling to get by in Nevada County.

Working individuals and families who are having difficulty "making ends meet" and cannot access Interfaith Food Ministry or other local food distributions during the week are invited to participate in Food Access Saturday on these dates: November 11; December 9; January 13; February 10; March 10; April 14.

For more information, go to UWNC.org or interfaithfoodministry.org.

Source: United Way of Nevada County