Folsom Lake mounted patrol includes Nevada County residents | TheUnion.com

Each spring, the Folsom Lake Mounted Patrol holds an event where 75 horses and their riders from all over Northern California compete negotiating judged obstacles on a five-mile trail ride.

This year's ride was for the big draft horses.

Five competitors and members of the Folsom Lake Mountain Patrol hailed from Nevada County: Kris Van Roo, Bill Van Roo, Jaede Miloslavich, Laura Violette and Michelle DeCamp.

Also participating this year were California Highway Patrol officers that patrol the capitol in Sacramento. For this event, several different breeds included Belgians, Clydesdales and Shires.

The annual event raises money for the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area. Since entries are limited to 75, the average money raised each year is around $1,500.

Riders and horse combinations negotiated obstacles and situations one might encounter on a trial ride. A trail trials normally consists of six to 12 natural obstacles out on a five to six mile trail ride.

Riders are judged individually and how well they negotiate their horse through each obstacle, with an emphasis on calmness and safety. Because the competitors are only judged at the individual obstacles, riders of any division can ride together and families are welcome.

The CHP team wore matching shirts, caps and side arms. Only official law enforcement personnel are allowed to carry guns in state parks.

This year the Folsom Lake Mounted Patrol appointed a new Trail Trials manager, Erin McCarty. She instituted more obstacles and a better flow design so there were hardly any wait times at each obstacle.

In the fall, the Folsom Lake Mounted Patrol holds a larger event, the annual Poker Ride on September 24, 2017, where 150 horse and riders are expected.

The California Highway Patrol Mounted Unit resting on the trail between obstacles.

Source: California Highway Patrol and Folsom Lake mounted patrols.