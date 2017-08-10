 Flying U Extreme Rodeo entertains fairgoers | TheUnion.com
Staff Reports

Fairgoing folks filled the grandstands of the Nevada County Fair for high-flying, opening night entertainment Wednesday night.

Cowboys competed in bull and bronco riding, while the cowgirls rounded the barrels in the barrel racing time trials.

Flying U Extreme Rodeo's motocross riders wowed the crowds with their high-flying, two-wheeled acrobatics to close out the show.