Flyers Energy sells 39 gas stations, including 2 in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Ownership of 39 Flyers gas stations, including two in Nevada County, has changed hands — a shift away from retail for the Auburn-based energy company.

The sale to San Antonio-based Andeavor, the terms of which weren't disclosed, happened July 28. It effectively removes Flyers Energy from retail. Flyers will now focus on the wholesale side of its business, officials said.

There are two Flyers gas stations in Grass Valley — one on either side of Highway 49, both near Brunswick Road.

"We've been doing that since October of 1979," said Tom Dwelle, a general partner of Flyers Energy. "We built it into a phenomenal retail organization. It's time to start into other things."

Customers of the gas stations could see changes over the next year. Andeavor has 12 months to rename the purchased stations, a release states.

According to Dwelle, the two biggest costs of retail are labor and bank card fees — both of which Flyers drops with the sale.

"We're in the best of all worlds right now," Dwelle said.

Flyers in July completed a purchase of lubricants operations in Arizona and Nevada, a release states. It also has two ethanol refineries and 200 fuel trucks, Dwelle said.

Flyers started with seven gas stations in Northern California, including two in Auburn, a release states.

"Retail is where we began and it was a difficult decision to give it up, but it's a relatively small part of our business today," said Walt Dwelle, a managing partner with Flyers.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.