First Green Car Show comes to Grass Valley June 14 | TheUnion.com

The first-ever Green Car Show in Nevada County is set for 6-8 p.m. June 14 at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St. in Grass Valley.

The Nevada County Climate Change Coalition says it is presenting the inaugural, educational and free Green Car Show as part of its commitment to a Nevada County powered by 100 percent renewable energy,

"Thinking about a vehicle with low — or no — carbon emissions? Want to do your part for the environment, and help combat climate change? Come to the Climate Change Coalition's Green Car Show," a news release states.

A first of its kind in Nevada County, attendees will hear short presentations from longtime automotive journalist David Langness and green car advocate Allyson Gaarder from the Center for Sustainable Energy, along with the opportunity to experience green cars from Chevrolet, Nissan, Tesla and Toyota, as well as electric bikes from Giant and Felt. Electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle owners will be available to answer questions.

Also available will be the Center for Sustainable Energy's green car comparison charts, decision-making guidelines and financial information, including rebates, state and federal tax breaks and utility company incentives that can lower your green vehicle costs by as much as $10,000.

"Driving green makes sense — not just for your wallet, but for the world," the release states. "Reducing your personal carbon footprint by driving a green vehicle is one of the best things you can do to fight climate change."

In California, rebates, incentives and manufacturer discounts on plug-in vehicles often make green cars less expensive than their gas-only counterparts. Utility companies offer incentives and cash bonuses, along with discounted rate plans for plug-in vehicles. Many green cars have entered the used car market after low mileage short-term leases, and are now available at bargain prices.

Those who drive an electric car or motorcycle, or a plug-in hybrid, and would like to enter it in the Green Car Show, should call Langness at 530-264-7392. Free entry is available.