Firefighters rapel into Sutter Incident

The Tahoe National Forest reported a small vegetation fire burning in heavy timber east of Deadman's Peak in Sierra County Tuesday afternoon.

The fire likely held over from last week's lightning storm according to Grass Valley Emergency Command Center's forest service dispatcher Scott Wylie.

Hikers in the area spotted the fire and called it in.

Ground crews were not expected to be able to access the fire due to the remote location, though a helicopter equipped with a drop bucket were dispatched.

Four firefighters rappelled into the fire, named the Sutter Incident, to keep the fire from spreading further.