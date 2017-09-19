Firefighters rapel into Sutter Incident
September 19, 2017
The Tahoe National Forest reported a small vegetation fire burning in heavy timber east of Deadman's Peak in Sierra County Tuesday afternoon.
The fire likely held over from last week's lightning storm according to Grass Valley Emergency Command Center's forest service dispatcher Scott Wylie.
Hikers in the area spotted the fire and called it in.
Ground crews were not expected to be able to access the fire due to the remote location, though a helicopter equipped with a drop bucket were dispatched.
Four firefighters rappelled into the fire, named the Sutter Incident, to keep the fire from spreading further.
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
- Grass Valley woman charged after dog dies in hot car
- New housing on horizon for Nevada County?
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Man stabs self; transients urinate and defecate near business
- Clock ticking on Nevada County kidnapping, false imprisonment suspects’ decision on plea
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Old man “sexting” girl; man exposes self in parking lot
Trending Sitewide
- Lack of inventory continues to drive higher price of homes in Nevada County
- Grass Valley woman charged after dog dies in hot car
- Teardown begins for Tractor Supply Company in Grass Valley
- Auburn Police arrest attempted kidnap suspect
- Property purchase first step in improving pedestrian access to downtown Grass Valley (MAP)